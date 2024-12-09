UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Seen Lurking in New Video

New video appears to show the suspect wanted for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... lying in wait moments before the fatal shooting last week.

The video obtained by ABC News shows a figure wearing what appears to be the same dark clothing and gray backpack shown in photos of the suspect previously released by the NYPD, loitering across the street from the scene of the shooting.

Play video content

In the new video, the figure lurks among vehicles parked on the street -- then appears to move swiftly toward Thompson. As we've previously seen, the killer emerged from between SUVs parked in front of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, approached Thompson from behind, and fired multiple rounds. The suspect then calmly walked across the street into an alley, before fleeing on a Citi Bike electric bicycle into Central Park, according to police.

Thompson was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect remains at large as police pursue multiple leads. Police believe the suspect is no longer in the city.

As TMZ has reported ... the suspect is believed to have traveled to Manhattan on a bus from Atlanta that made several stops en route to the city. He stayed for several days prior to the shooting at a hostel in Manhattan, being photographed at the front desk in pics that have been widely distributed.

A new picture released this weekend shows the suspect looking directly into a camera inside a cab.

The gun used in the shooting has been the subject of speculation -- with some law enforcement sources saying the weapon is a veterinary gun commonly used on ranches and farms to put down animals, with a reduced-noise gunshot -- instead of a pistol fitted with a silencer, as was originally reported.

The backpack believed to have been worn by the killer was found Friday in Central Park -- inside the backpack, police found a jacket ... and fake Monopoly money from the board game.