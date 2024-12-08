Alleged UnitedHealthCare CEO Killer Projects Cold Gaze in New Photos

The dark eyes of the alleged killer of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson have come into full focus -- highlighting his steely gaze and bushy brows based on new images released by the NYPD.

New York City's finest released two photos late Saturday with the first image showing the suspected shooter in the backseat of a cab in Manhattan.

The alleged gunman is peeking through a window divider and staring directly into a security camera mounted inside the taxi. He is wearing a blue medical mask that covers his nose and mouth while his eyes and brows are totally exposed.

The second photo is shot from inside a vehicle and captures the suspect walking on a sidewalk, but this time with a white medical mask concealing most of his face. His eyes and brows are again fully featured. The man is also bundled up in a jacket with a hood over his head.

As we previously reported ... the assailant was caught on video walking up behind Thompson last Monday and fatally shooting him outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The shooter then fled on a bike and eventually hopped into a cab, which drove him to a bus station in upper Manhattan.