UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect May Have Used Veterinary Gun, Police Say

The suspect who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan may have used a special weapon more common on farms ... at least according to cops.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters Friday police investigators are looking into the possibility the gunman used a veterinary gun ... a larger gun commonly used on ranches and farms.

Kenny says this specialized, larger firearm is used for animals because, "If an animal has to get put down, the animal can be shot without" the gun causing a loud noise.

So far, police say the gun has not been recovered ... though NYPD says a backpack found in Central Park is being investigated as possibly belonging to the suspect.

As we reported, the backpack appears to be an Everyday Backpack from Peak Designs ... a bag meant for serious photographers but designed for casual use also.

Police say they have the suspect on video going from the shooting scene to Central Park on a bike, then leaving the park on a bike and catching a cab to a Port Authority bus terminal.

Cops believe he got on a bus and left New York City altogether ... and may have traveled out of state.