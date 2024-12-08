'Saturday Night Live' Roasts UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin's Fangirls

The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was one of the biggest stories of the week ... so, it wasn't surprising when "Saturday Night Live" addressed the situation first thing on 'Weekend Update.'

Check it out ... longtime 'Weekend Update' co-anchor Colin Jost weighed in on the shooting at the very top of the sketch show's segment ... as he roasted New York City officials for the ongoing manhunt and called out the country's thirsty reaction to the suspected shooter's looks.

As Jost put it ... there were two distinct reactions when images of the alleged assassin surfaced this week -- "Yeah, well healthcare stinks" and "Girl, that shooter hot."

Scarlett Johansson's husband was particularly tickled by this quip, barely forcing down a smile as he uttered the joke. He's clearly seen all the thirst tweets on X, too!!!

He continued ... "It's also so crazy that shooting happened 3 blocks from here in broad daylight and the guy just bicycled away. Probably because they have every cop in the city guarding our Christmas tree."

The search for the shooter continues 5 days after Thompson's death and has broadened to a nationwide hunt ... as New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch previously shared that the suspect is believed to have fled NYC via a Port Authority bus center.

Though, as Jost joked at one point ... "A Port Authority passenger who looks like a murder actually widens the search."