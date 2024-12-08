Monopoly Money, Jacket Found in Backpack of UnitedHealthcare CEO's Suspected Killer

There was unusual evidence found over the weekend in the ongoing investigation into the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The new alleged items discovered in the NYPD's investigation have ties to an iconic board game and popular designer brand.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... inside the backpack of the suspected CEO's killer was fake money from the board game Monopoly and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

The backpack was discovered on Friday in Central Park. As we reported on Thursday, the backpack is an Everyday Backpack from Peak Design ... a bag meant for serious photographers but designed for casual use as well.

According to a New York Times report, the backpack is not a new model ... with some saying there's a good chance the bag was purchased between 2016 and 2019.

On Saturday, the NYPD released two new images of the suspected killer in the hours after the senseless killing of the 50-year-old CEO last week in Midtown Manhattan.

In one image the alleged gunman is peeking through a window divider and staring directly into a security camera inside a NYC taxi. He's seen wearing a blue medical mask which covers his nose and mouth with his eyes and brows exposed.

In the second image you see the suspect walking on a sidewalk in the city with a white medical mask concealing most of his face.