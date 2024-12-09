UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Person of Interest's Fake ID, Gun Shown in Pics

Luigi Mangione -- the person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week -- had items in his possession police say tied him to the case, and now we're getting a look at them.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, earlier today after a McDonald's employee recognized him from widely distributed suspect photos while he was enjoying a meal inside the fast food restaurant.

Altoona Police have now released an image of Luigi Mangione's fake identification card -- a New Jersey driver's license -- and police say it's the same ID used by Mangione during his stay at a hostel in New York City prior to Thompson's shooting death. Police raided that hostel last week after learning Mangione was renting a room.

Altoona PD also disseminated a picture of the gun they seized from Mangione, which is believed to be the one used to kill Thompson.

A rep for the Altoona PD said officers responded to the McDonald's after receiving reports that a man fitting the description of the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect was inside the eatery. Cops quickly took Mangione into custody on unrelated charges.

In a Monday news conference, NYPD officials said the firearm may be a "ghost gun," possibly created with a 3-D printer.

What's more, the NYPD said Mangione had a handwritten manifesto with him ... which was critical of the healthcare industry.

CNN quoted the 2-page document as saying ... “These parasites had it coming,” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

