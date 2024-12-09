UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Person of Interest's Fake ID, Gun Shown in Pics
UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Person of Interest's Fake ID, Gun Shown In Pictures Released by Police
Luigi Mangione -- the person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week -- had items in his possession police say tied him to the case, and now we're getting a look at them.
Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, earlier today after a McDonald's employee recognized him from widely distributed suspect photos while he was enjoying a meal inside the fast food restaurant.
Altoona Police have now released an image of Luigi Mangione's fake identification card -- a New Jersey driver's license -- and police say it's the same ID used by Mangione during his stay at a hostel in New York City prior to Thompson's shooting death. Police raided that hostel last week after learning Mangione was renting a room.
Altoona PD also disseminated a picture of the gun they seized from Mangione, which is believed to be the one used to kill Thompson.
A rep for the Altoona PD said officers responded to the McDonald's after receiving reports that a man fitting the description of the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect was inside the eatery. Cops quickly took Mangione into custody on unrelated charges.
In a Monday news conference, NYPD officials said the firearm may be a "ghost gun," possibly created with a 3-D printer.
What's more, the NYPD said Mangione had a handwritten manifesto with him ... which was critical of the healthcare industry.
CNN quoted the 2-page document as saying ... “These parasites had it coming,” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."
In addition, New York Police released new video Monday, showing someone believed to be the suspect lying in wait early Wednesday morning last week, moments before Thompson was shot in the back. The person appears to lurk across the street before approaching Thompson in front of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.