Run the Jewels Hitting Road to Celebrate Group's 10th Anniversary

Killer Mike and El-P are hitting the road this fall to celebrate their 10th year together as Run The Jewels ... and fans in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles will reap the benefits!!!

The dynamic duo lifted the veil Wednesday on their "RTJX" tour series, which will see them playing 4 nights in each city ... and each night they'll perform a different album set.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're hearing plenty of special guests are expected along the way and they're making up for lost time, having performed some of the records only a few times in their 10-year existence.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's a big year for RTJ ... they've also collaborated with Nike for a furry, active pink SB Dunk High colorway that drops on Mike's birthday this 4/20.