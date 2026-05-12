Trump Goes on Wild A.I. Image Sharing Spree, See the Insane Images

Another day, another dollar ... or, in this case, the $100 bill with Donald Trump's face on it. At least, that's just one of the wild A.I. images the president just shared.

DT posted a slew of them on Truth Social Tuesday ... including a pic of himself on the $100 bill, the U.S. military shooting Iranian vehicles with missiles and lasers, and insane images of Democrats.

One shows Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi swimming in the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool ... except it's filled with sewage.

Another depicts the streets of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' district filled with trash and rodents while he stands in front of a mansion surrounded by piles of money.

And in the pic of himself on the $100 bill, you can see Trump's face where Ben Franklin's image is IRL.

On the back, the mock-up says "God bless Donald Trump," while the front features "TRUMP2024," "TRUMP4547," and renames the bill a "Federal Victory Note" instead of "Federal Reserve Note."

The image also includes his signature ... which might not be strictly A.I. for long. In March, the U.S. Treasury Department announced plans to put Trump's John Hancock on all paper bills.