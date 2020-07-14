Kanye West Gets 2% in National Presidential Poll

Kanye West has a snowball's chance in hell to win the presidency, because his first poll numbers suck ... but he could definitely play spoiler -- question is, for whom?

Redfield & Wilton Strategies -- a consulting firm that does polling and market research -- released results from a poll it did last week ... and when Ye's included as one of the candidates, he only clocked in at 2%. That's out of 2,000 people polled.

Granted, the other third-party candidates from the Libertarian and Green Parties aren't polling much higher than he was either -- both also hit the 2% and 1% each, respectively.

Now, here's the really interesting thing -- while you'd think the rapper and producer getting in the race might hurt Joe Biden (that's how Chance the Rapper and others see it) ... it didn't. In fact, it actually hurt Trump!

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1%



When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020 @PpollingNumbers

According to R&WS, the sitting Prez got dinged, going from 40% to 39% when Kanye is factored into the race. Biden stays firmly in the lead in either scenario, sitting pretty at 48%.

The prevailing thought is Kanye would splinter the Democratic vote -- especially young and black voters -- and possibly sabotage Biden in the process.