Taylor Swift Drops In for Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game Against Patriots

Taylor Swift is in Tom Brady country this weekend — once again dropping in to catch Travis Kelce run and catch … hoping for better luck this time around.

The pop star was up and at ‘em early Sunday to catch the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough … where she swung by Gillette Stadium for all the action, proving to be a loyal NFL fan after attending games the last few weeks.

Taylor Swift arriving to Gillette stadium wearing what looks like a Chiefs hat. @NESN pic.twitter.com/pmPqIB25x6 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 17, 2023 @GeorgeBalekji

Of course, she’s obviously there for her boyfriend — but the fact TayTay keeps on coming out (even on the road) is impressive.

Anyway, there’ve been sighting of her all morning … she arrived in a pack of SUVs and was whisked away inside through a private entrance. Looks like she had on some Chiefs gear for this latest outing.

She’ll be in her private suite like she usually is, and cameras will pan to her like always. And yes, we’ll eventually get pics of her cheering on Travis and co. — so stay tuned.

This might actually be the first time T-Swift is seeing Travis since her birthday festivities late last week in NYC — which he missed cause of work. Ya gotta figure they wanna make up for lost time … and also, ya gotta wonder if her good luck charm vibes have run out.

The Chiefs suffered a brutal blow last week against the Bills — but lucky for them, they’re playing the sad sap Pats today … who are fledgling in these final weeks under Bill Belichick. Should be an easy W.

Then again ... you never really know how these things will go, especially if refs screw it up.

Anyhoo, it's almost game time -- and Taylor's all ready to wave the pom-poms.