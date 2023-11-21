Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Promises To 'Be Better' After Game-Losing Drop

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is breaking his silence after dropping the potential game-winning touchdown pass on Monday night ... promising on Tuesday to "be better" -- while accepting criticism.

The Chiefs wide receiver took to his X page to deliver his first public thoughts since the game-altering play against the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium ... and he made it clear, he's ready to deal with all of the fallout from not catching Patrick Mahomes' deep ball late in the fourth quarter of the key contest.

"I'm grateful, I'll be better," he wrote. "And I appreciate the criticism and the support."

"God put this on me because he knew I could handle it," he added. "Gratitude for everything that comes with it."

Of course, MVS was obviously having a hard time dealing with the misplay just minutes after it happened ... as cameras caught him slamming his helmet against a stadium wall.

Marquez Valdes Scantling slamming his helmet in frustration after that drop…

pic.twitter.com/kj35XdOCuD — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 21, 2023 @jasrifootball

The play would have given Kansas City a 24-21 lead -- and would've most likely led to the Chiefs earning the win and an 8-2 record. But, after the drop, they lost 21-17, and are now in danger of missing out on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.