Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Says He's Getting Death Threats Over OT Fumble

Breaking News

Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's costly fumble helped seal a loss for the Packers on Sunday ... and now, the dude says he's getting death threats over it all.

The untimely giveaway happened in overtime against the Colts in a 31-31 game ... when Valdes-Scantling caught a little bubble screen pass and then coughed up the football.

Indianapolis players were able to recover ... and just four snaps later, the Colts kicked the game-winning field goal to give the Pack its 3rd loss of the season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a costly fumble 😬



Colts take over in OT



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/N5ALtDHju6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 23, 2020 @brgridiron

Afterward, Valdes-Scantling says upset fans took things WAY TOO FAR ... writing on his social media page that some have actually threatened to kill him over the turnover.

"Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help," MVS wrote Sunday night. "It’s actually sick."

The good news? Valdes-Scantling says his teammates and coaches racing to his defense after the fumble (star QB Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur both said after they've still got plenty of confidence in the wideout) helped.

"I’m good," Valdes-Scantling said. "My team got my back."

The receiver also added earlier in the night, "Thank You God. Without failure there is no growth."