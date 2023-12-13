Taylor Swift Holds Pre-Birthday Celebration With Selena Gomez, Miles Teller

Taylor Swift got in some pre-birthday partying Tuesday night ... painting the town red with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

The pop superstar turned 34 Wednesday -- but last evening when she was still 33, she and her small posse of famous friends went clubbing in the Big Apple.

Play video content BACKGRID

TMZ obtained video and images, showing Taylor, Miles and Keleigh pulling up to Zero Bond in Manhattan and climbing out of their SUV.

Taylor -- clad in a fashionable tan trench coat and black boots - then sauntered inside the private club with the couple.

Keleigh also appeared stylish, wearing a navy jacket and short skirt. Miles, though, dressed down for the occasion, sporting jeans, a flannel shirt and a baseball cap.

Selena must have joined them inside because she was pictured leading Taylor -- hand in hand -- out of the hot spot with Miles and Keleigh in tow. By the way, Selena looked amazing in her tight black ensemble.

The foursome hit up a wine bar before calling it a night.

Play video content BACKGRID

But there was one very special man who was MIA and that was ... you guessed it ... Travis Kelce!!! Taylor's hunky boyfriend/Kansas City Chiefs tight end had some quiet time to himself it seems.