Taylor Swift Turns 34, Check Out All Her Iconic Looks Through the Eras

Taylor Swift's a year old and wiser ... ringing in her 34th birthday after looking utterly phenomenal in recent months with her best new accessory: Travis Kelce.

Needless to say, Taylor's style has come a long way from her early days sporting natural curls -- so let's take a swift trip down memory lane to check out some of her best sartorial statements from her changing eras.

She'd just released her album "Fearless" in 2008, but Taylor was giving wholesome back then ... as the teenager arrived at the Grammys in a strapless lilac evening gown, rocking natural curls and a deep side-part to boot.

Fast forward 4 years and the days of fedora hats and ballet flats reigned supreme ... with the singer sealing the deal with statement scarlet lipstick in light of her album, "Red."

Taylor was well and truly in her "Lover" era years later ... opting for girly colors, sequins, and glitter -- a fittingly flamboyant style in the run-up to her award-winning doc, "Miss Americana."