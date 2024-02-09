Taylor Swift Trips on Stairs and Nearly Falls Onstage In Tokyo

Play video content

Taylor Swift is having trouble lately finding her footing ... 'cause she just nearly took a spill onstage at her Tokyo concert.

Taylor hit the stage for performance #2 at the Tokyo Dome as part of the new leg of her international "Eras" tour through Asia, Australia and Europe. Video has now surfaced on Instagram showing the pop star suffering another snafu like she did the previous night.

Check out the footage ... Taylor was walking down a flight of stairs when she tripped and almost tumbled down to the floor. But, thankfully, Taylor caught herself and kept moving down the stairs. Nice recovery!

It doesn't look like Taylor was injured ... but we'll keep you posted.

Play video content

Taylor was performing onstage Wednesday at the same venue as she plunked down on a chair, missing her mark on the seat cover and having to adjust her rump for the save. Of course, Taylor carried on as if nothing happened and finished the show.

Yet, her back-to-back mishaps might be attributed to all the drama surrounding Sunday's Super Bowl extravaganza in Las Vegas.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be front and center playing alongside his team against the San Francisco 49ers.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Will Taylor rip herself away from her busy concert schedule to make a cameo at the big game to cheer on Travis?