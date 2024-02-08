Taylor Swift Suffers Mishap During Concert in Japan

Play video content

Taylor Swift hit a speedbump during her Wednesday concert in Japan, but she made a quick recovery and carried on as if nothing happened.

The pop star hit the stage at the Tokyo Dome, performing one of her risqué tunes, "Vigilante S—t," while wearing a sexy blue leotard and black knee-high boots.

With her legs spread, Taylor plunked down on a chair, missing her mark on the seat cover and having to adjust her rump for the save.

Check out this video ... Taylor was flanked by her dancers during the mishap, but she didn't seem bothered, and she moved on without looking back.

Some of her fans noticed and commented about it on the social media app, X. One joked doing her squats must have saved Taylor from falling. Another said she didn't need a chair because her rock-hard thighs would keep her elevated while in a crouched position.

As you know, Taylor has resumed the international leg of her "Eras" tour, which will take the 14-time Grammy Award winner through Asia, Australia and Europe.

But Taylor will likely make a pit stop in Vegas this weekend to cheer on her beefy bf, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Of course, Travis and his fellow Chiefs will be doing battle with the San Francisco 49ers to see which team will emerge as the 58th Super Bowl champs.