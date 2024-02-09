Silent Film Star Clara Bow's Family Thrilled Over Taylor Swift's Tribute Track

Taylor Swift's ex-BFs usually serve as inspo for her songs ... but one particular track from her upcoming album shouts out a famed silent film actress -- whose family is loving it.

TayTay's song, 'Clara Bow,' is one of the cuts featured on her forthcoming 'Tortured Poets Department' album -- and fans were rife with excitement/speculation over what it could mean ... as there are many ways to interpret this.

Clara was one of the first movie stars of her day back in the 1920s -- and she also got a ton of media attention/scrutiny ... which ended in tragic fashion (more on this later).

Anyway, because of the historical significance ... many have taken this song to be an important on 'TPD' -- but either way ... Clara's real-life descendants are incredibly appreciative of the spotlight T-Swift is shedding on their ancestor.

Clara's great-granddaughter Brittany Grace Bell tells TMZ ... their family is hoping the attention from the pop idol can highlight Clara's many accolades and talents -- rather than the media scrutiny and gossip she was subjected to during her career.

We're told TS's team never got in contact with her family over the song ... but Brittany says she'd love to connect with them to find out exactly what prompted the track's name and get more of the backstory. She's absolutely over the moon about it ... she'd like to link up.

As for her own theory, BGB tells us she thinks TayTay can relate to her legendary great-grandmother 'cause she's a modern-day "IT girl," and Clara was the original "It" girl.

Brittany also addresses fan speculation that Taylor may have dropped a major Easter Egg of the musical tribute with her recent Grammys look.

People noticed TS wore a necklace similar to the one Clara was photographed wearing back in the day -- leaving Brittany fascinated over whether Clara actually inspired the outfit.

As for all the attention she's now receiving, Brittany tells us she thinks Clara would be thrilled to see her family name live on and have a new generation hear her story/learn about her life.

While Brittany says she hopes the reaction is positive, she says we'll just have to wait and see what the song's lyrics are like before she can make any further judgments.

We should mention ... Clara's life was challenging -- with issues ranging from mental health struggles and beyond -- and many look back on her story as a cautionary tale, which is why Taylor invoking her name has piqued curiosity ... as many see it as ominous commentary.

