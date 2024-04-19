Rolling Stone Writer Says Taylor Swift Is the 'Better Adele' After New Album

Adele fans are voicing their frustration with Rolling Stone after a writer for their German edition claimed Taylor Swift is the better artist between the two.

As Taylor's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," hit shelves and streaming services Friday, writer Ralf Niemczyk penned a review for Rolling Stone Germany -- with a headline that read, "Taylor Swift: 'The Tortured Poets Department' - the better Adele."

You can read the review for yourself to understand his larger point -- but the gist is ... he believes Taylor's new project, all about heartbreak, is on the level with Adele's work.

He writes, "In their mega stew of all modern pop ingredients, the quality of the songwriting continues to beat the material of their colleagues from the R&B Champions League, like Adele." This is translated from German, BTW ... but his argument is crystal clear.

Unsurprisingly, this has left fans of the British songstress thoroughly pissed ... who called out the random comparison between Taylor and Adele -- as the 2 singers have totally different sounds, voices and themes ... even if "lost love" is a vague shared connection they have.

Most fans have accused RS of doing Adele dirty by putting her in a juxtaposition with TS, highlighting how the Brit's vocals are far superior to Taylor's. One fan wrote on X ... "they have the audacity to say that she’s the 'better adele' but she in fact cannot do this."

Another fan called out how the Rolling Stone writer was pitting the female artists against each other ... when they've never had beef before.

Remember, Taylor and Adele's social circles overlap ... since both hitmakers are pals with Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence.

‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ by Taylor Swift is set to become just the second album by a female artist in history to open with over 2 million units in its first week in the US.



It would join Adele’s ‘25,’ which debuted with 3.48 million units in 2015. pic.twitter.com/9I5TZOQSbD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2024 @PopCrave

Worth noting ... the motive for the Rolling Stone comment may have something to do with the projected sales for 'TTPD.' Taylor's new album is predicted to sell 2 million units in the U.S. ... something she's never done before in her career.

Adele famously sold over 3 million units in a week after the release of her album, "25." But it doesn't seem Taylor will be beating this record ... further proving the "better Adele" comment was kinda unwarranted.

With that said, we suppose we'll pose the question ... is Taylor, in fact, "better" than Adele???