Bianca Censori Wears Loose Poncho for Target Run With Kanye West & Kids

Bianca Censori is trading in her racy signature, pretty-much-naked style for a more conservative look ... at least when it comes to running errands with hubby Kanye West's kids.

Check it out ... the Yeezy architect hit up Target in Bev Hills with Ye and his kids ... and wore a cream-colored poncho, sorta kinda ... a striking contrast to her usual nearly-nudie getups.

Bianca opted for a more subtle, conservative ensemble ... wearing her dark hair in a messy, low bun and letting her lengthy poncho/dress hang loose -- sorry, no curves this day.

The presence of Saint West and North West, as well as their friends, likely played a factor in Bianca's day-look. She matched her husband, who rocked a baggy monochromatic sweatsuit combo for the outing.

Target may have influenced Bianca's outfit choice ... we're pretty sure the retailer has a "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Clothes, No Service," policy. Fact is ... most of Bianca's tops barely qualify as shirts.

Earlier this week, Bianca wore her usual body-baring attire -- which included a tight compression shirt and booty shorts -- while joining North and Ye for a screening of 'Deadpool 3.'

Days before, Bianca ignored Chateau Marmont's business/casual dress code by wearing a micro bikini top with high-waisted booty shorts -- which looked more like underwear, FWIW.

