Kanye West Apologizes in Hebrew for Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West is apologizing -- in Hebrew -- for his antisemitic rants and his support for Hitler, this after his name was scribbled on an apparent Israeli missile being used in the war against Hamas.

The rapper wrote a lengthy statement Tuesday in an effort to his reactivated Instagram account, showing contrition for his offensive remarks to the Jewish people over the past year. Interestingly, Kanye expressed his remorse in the language of Judaism: Hebrew.

This is the entire translation of Kanye's message, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

Kanye continued, "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

The words ... well, they sound more corporate than Kanye.

His apology comes after Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali posted a photo on X, showing a missile with the following message written on it: "Kanye West Flying to Gaza Haim Gozali."

Of course, Gozali was referring to the current Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. He also wrote in the caption, "@kanyewest you don't like us jewish. So, we don't like you too."

Since 2002, Kanye has repeatedly ripped Jews in very public forums.

First, he went on social media and declared he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." Then Kanye sat for a TV interview with Piers Morgan, saying he wished harm on Jewish people for doing him wrong in their music deals.

But it didn't stop there ... Kanye appeared on "Infowars" hosted by far-right conspiracy nut Alex Jones, while proclaiming, "I see good things about Hitler." He then spoke highly of the Nazis, stating, "They did good things, too. We have to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."