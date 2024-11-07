Roger Clemens Calls Out Americans Who Said They'd Flee Country If Trump Won

'Don't Let The Door Hit You In The Ass'

Roger Clemens has a message for all the people -- mostly celebrities -- who vowed to hightail it from America if Donald Trump won the presidential election ... saying, "Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out."

Harris had immense celeb support ... from Taylor Swift and Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Springsteen, as well as a bunch of other wealthy singers and actors from Hollywood and beyond.

Some of her famous backers even claimed they'd head for America's proverbial doors with a Trump victory.

Sharon Stone vowed she'd move to Italy. Cher said she'd go to Australia or Canada. Same deal with Barbra Streisand. And there are more.

Now that we know the results of the election -- Trump by a landslide -- Clemens is asking when the train leaves.

"Who ever said 'I’m leaving America if Trump wins' … don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out," the 11-time All-Star wrote on X.

It's not the first time the former AL MVP has gone to bat for DJT. After the first assassination attempt ... Roger wrote, "Speechless right now. Could not be more mad. I stand for this man. This picture says it all. The angry American is here and yall aren't ready for it."

No one has left yet (as far as we know), but they've got some time ... Trump won't be sworn in as 47th President of the United States until January 20.