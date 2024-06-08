Ryan Garcia Arrested For Felony Vandalism In L.A., Led Away In Cuffs On Video

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon ... and TMZ Sports has video of the superstar boxer being led away by cops in handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources tell us the boxer was arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway.

In California, any damage over $400 can be considered a felony.

We obtained video showing Beverly Hills police walking Garcia out of the Waldorf and to a squad car. While you can't see Garcia's face -- it's covered by a helmet -- Ryan's large back tattoos are visible.

The 25-1 fighter, who we're told was seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, complied with authorities and went peacefully.

Eyewitnesses tell us they saw nearly a dozen cop cars outside the hotel, presumably responding to the incident.

It's not the first time Garcia's had an alleged incident at the high-priced hotel.

On Wednesday, police responded to the Waldorf for a welfare check after one of Ryan's family members feared he might need assistance. Our sources told us RG seemed okay, and the cops left.

Later in the night, we were told Garcia acted out, and the hotel cut him off from drinking.

Ryan was photographed walking with his brother the following day, and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

Of course, Ryan beat Devin Haney earlier this year in what many deemed a big upset. After the fight, it was revealed that Garcia tested positive for a banned substance. He's been adamant that he didn't intentionally ingest anything that wasn't allowed.

He's also dealing with personal issues. His mom, according to the fighter, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Garcia is currently in custody.

We've reached out to his team for comment, but so far, no word back.