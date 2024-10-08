Diddy Mocks Unconscious Deejay at Party in Resurfaced Video, Rep Denies It

Play video content

When Diddy was a free man, he had a message for the White man ... come to one of my parties and you'll wind up unconscious with your face buried in a couch.

Case in point ... Diddy was featured in an old video as his younger, cocky self, hanging out with three White dudes and an Asian lady at a house party in the 2000s, apparently in London.

Check out the clip ... Diddy spoke directly into the camera, explaining to Londoners about what happens to "the White man" when he comes to a Diddy soiree.

The music mogul turned to one of the Caucasian men passed out face-down on a couch next to one of the other White dudes. The third White guy then stared into the camera with a shocked look on his face.

Diddy then identified the passed-out man as James, a deejay. He also said deejays were not supposed to fall unconscious, but they always did when they attended his bashes.

A source close to Diddy tells TMZ ... "his statements were not meant to be derogatory. The government’s allegations do not address his parties. People continue to rehash old video clips to fit a certain negative narrative and it’s out of context."

As everyone knows, Diddy was arrested in September by federal agents at the Park Hyatt New York hotel after a grand jury indicted him on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty, but he remains in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he was twice denied bail.

The federal indictment specifically stated Diddy engaged in "Freak Offs" in hotel rooms, where he allegedly forced female victims into extended sex acts with male prostitutes. Diddy allegedly masturbated while often electronically recording these encounters.