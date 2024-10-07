Midgepack, Man In Diddy & Meek Mill Matching Outfit Viral Pic, Speaks Out

Play video content TMZ.com

There's been no way to avoid the Diddy and Meek Mill social media slander since the lawsuits began to fly -- a reality Alex AKA Midgepack knows all too well!!!

We linked up with Alex in West Hollywood Friday ... and if he looks familiar, you probably recognize him as the dude posing with Diddy and Meek Mill when they were draped in matching designer outfits at a party one time.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Alex tells us his photo has been memed and AI'ed to oblivion, including the more recent phony vid of Diddy and Meek Mill locking lips ... clearly fake footage, but it hasn't stopped the Internet from running wild with imagination.

As a result, Alex says he avoids his IG at all costs now ... people are aggressively tagging and photoshopping his image, projecting what they WANT to believe -- as opposed to actual reality!!!

Alex was born with achondroplasia, and says Little People are sexually exploited on the regular ... he's fed up and wants folks to cut the negative BS!!!

Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Charles Barkley and Todd Gurley are just a few of the celebrities Alex has flicks with on his IG account, which he's had to make private in the past.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Midgepack wants the public to know the pic that you saw with him, Diddy and Meek is as harmless as it gets.

Play video content TMZ.com

The conversations about Diddy jokes have been heating up for weeks. Aries Spears told us he'll have some baby-oil bits for his own stand-up shows down the line -- but still separated the comedy and criminality aspects of the allegations.