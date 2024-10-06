'Saturday Night Live' Rips Into Diddy, Prince Andrew Name Dropped

Talk about a heavy topic for some late-night laughs ... "Saturday Night Live" went all in on Diddy, who’s currently behind bars on charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking and other serious crimes.

On the show's "Weekend Update" segment, Michael Che quipped alongside a pic of Diddy, “It was reported that the U.S. added 245,000 new jobs. Unfortunately, they were all 'Diddy accusers.'”

The audience erupted in laughter as Michael kept it rolling, saying, "It was announced that Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking case has been assigned to a new judge. One that Diddy hopes is cool with rapes."

He quickly handed it off to Colin Jost, who dove right into the Diddy drama, dragging a few Royals into the roasting session.

"It was reported that Diddy once invited Prince Harry and Prince William to one of his parties, but they did not go," he began -- adding, "Although before Diddy could even finish writing the invite, Prince Andrew was there."

As you know, Prince Andrew’s been tangled up in some high-profile scandals and legal troubles over in the UK.

Diddy has pled not guilty to the charges, but the number of accusers keeps racking up, some of whom have been allegedly cooperating with federal investigators.