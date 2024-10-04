Aries Spears Says Diddy Innocent Until Proven Guilty, but Still Letting Jokes Fly

Play video content TMZ.com

Aries Spears makes a living speaking his mind even when the public doesn't agree -- but he's not hopping on the Diddy joke train before all the facts have been displayed!!!

We caught up with the comedian at LAX Thursday en route to his upcoming Apollo gig, and he's siding with Dr. Umar Johnson's recent viral comments ... Diddy's an innocent man until the courts rule that he's guilty!!!

Johnson has set ablaze several fiery rants in favor of Diddy, questioning the lack of evidence while claiming America is running a successful Black man through the wringer to distract from the presidential election.

Aries argues having thousands of bottles of baby oil -- or even lotion -- isn't illegal per se, it just makes you a freaky-deeky individual!!!

Make no mistake, Aries tells us the comedian code still puts Diddy in the crosshairs for jokes -- the baby oil puns just slide off the tongue so easily -- but he doesn't feel it's fair to villainize the embattled mogul before trial.

We quizzed George Lopez on the same topic this week and he also felt the Diddy jokes should be bottled up but no different than Aries, his funny bone spidey senses were tingling!!!

