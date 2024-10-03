George Lopez Dismisses Melania Trump's Pro-Choice Claim and Diddy Jokes

Play video content TMZ.com

George Lopez doesn't buy the idea that Melania Trump is a pro-choice voter one bit, gauging from her choice in picking Donald Trump as a husband -- but he isn't giving the same scrutiny to the ongoing Diddy saga!!!

TMZ caught up with GL in NYC and the comedian couldn't help but scoff at Mrs. Trump's grand revelation that there should be no restrictions against abortion in the U.S. -- which totally contradicts DJT's ongoing presidential campaign.

Switching gears, George says he doesn't side with the nonstop wave of Diddy jokes on social media since the allegations started ... well, sort of.

He pumps his own brakes making a quip about not being attractive enough to be invited to a Diddy party -- for a decades-long career comedian, that's not half bad!!

The purported thousands of bottle of baby oil bottles that were removed from Diddy's house did nothing to stop the memes either, but George does acknowledge there could be actual victims to emerge from the case.