George Lopez Hecklers Not Considered Unruly, Casino Stands By Statement

The casino where George Lopez cut his set short this weekend is doubling down on their criticism of him -- saying the loud crowd wasn't heckling in their eyes ... they were just adoring fans.

A rep for Eagle Mountain Casino -- where George performed for a bit before bailing on the show early -- tells TMZ ... they stand by their initial response to the drama, in which they blasted GL for letting down his sold-out audience.

They add ... "We do not consider unruly behavior and unsafe environment to be compliments shouted at George. We should have had an opportunity for his private security, tour manager or George himself to let us know who they wanted ejected and we would have done so."

According to the casino, George allegedly exited the venue without discussing the situation with them ... providing them no explanation of what exactly happened, let alone giving them a chance to fix the issue he was experiencing -- obviously, he was mad at the audience.

ICYMI ... George ripped into fans after he was interrupted 3 times during his set at the CA casino Friday. In video obtained by TMZ, George is seen warning the crowd ... clearly getting exasperated by their loud mouths, as they kept yapping during his set.

The audience responded by booing at George, who left the stage for good at that point. Fans later took to social media to criticize George for his early exit ... calling him a "soft snowflake."

While the casino defended the crowd in a message on social media, blaming George for the drama ... the comedian's team painted a different picture ... claiming EMC overserved the crowd -- making it an unruly and unsafe environment.