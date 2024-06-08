George Lopez Accused of Walking Out of Show Early, Venue Shades Him

George Lopez is catching some flak online for allegedly walking out of his most recent gig early ... and not just from pissed-off fans, but from the venue too!

The comedian had a gig at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, CA Friday night -- a rescheduled gig after he canceled last month -- and, social media users are sharing videos online claiming Lopez bailed on the show after some heckling.

Play video content

Fans didn't catch the alleged heckling, it seems ... but, people online narrate the aftermath of the apparent walk-out -- saying he left the show. The clips mainly show people milling about confused and angry as they head to the exits.

Eagle Mountain took to their own Facebook page to address the incident ... and, we gotta say they seem to be taking some shots at GL -- saying right off the bat they feel he "let down his fans and sold out audience" by ending the show half an hour earlier.

They say hecklers got to Lopez, who apparently just bailed despite the casino saying it had a plan in place for its security team to take care of offending parties.

Eagle Mountain adds they've helped George reschedule the show after he canceled last month -- due to a medical emergency, they add ... going above and beyond to provide Lopez with first-class service -- so, it's easy to see why they put out their scathing post.

They end the statement by saying they are as disappointed and shocked as the fans who didn't get the full show they came for ... and will release a more detailed statement Monday.