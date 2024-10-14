Diddy Sued By Woman Who Claims He Raped Her Under Threat of Violence

Diddy forced a college freshman to take her clothes off under threat of violence and once she was undressed, he forced himself on her and fondled, molested and raped her ... all while she was begging him to stop ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The Bad Boy Records founder is being sued by a woman in Tennessee, who claims she was only 19 years old and a freshman in college in 2004 when she got invited to Diddy's photoshoot across the street from her college campus in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman says she was flattered and excited to receive an invite from a celebrity like Diddy ... so she went to the photoshoot with one of her girlfriends, where she says they met Diddy and were invited to an after-party at a Manhattan area Marriott hotel.

The woman says she and her friend agreed to go to the party and they were taken to the hotel by a member of Diddy's entourage ... and when they got to the hotel suite and tried to mingle with guests drinking and listening to music, they were instead grabbed and taken into a separate room. She says she asked the guy who took her to the room where they were going and he responded, "You know what you are here for."

In the docs, the woman says she and her friend were then locked inside a room with Diddy ... and she says he gave them drinks and told them to do cocaine that he had prepared for use on a coffee table.

She says she didn't want to do the coke and Diddy continued getting gradually more aggressive with her and her friend, to the point where he began touching them without consent.

The woman says when they resisted, Diddy ordered her friend to perform oral sex on him ... and threatened to kill them both if she didn't. The woman says her friend complied and she begged Diddy to let them leave, to which he did not agree.

In her suit, the woman says Diddy soon turned his sights to her and forced her to undress under threat of violence ... allegedly forcing himself on her and sexually assaulting her.

She says the door to the room ultimately opened -- she believes it was due to her cries -- and the security guard who had brought them to the room came in to ask if everything was alright ... and that's when her friend bolted out of the room. The woman says she couldn't escape, though, because Diddy was still on top of her.

The woman -- who is suing as a Jane Doe -- says Diddy got off her to talk to the security guard, and the men left the room and Diddy told her to stay ... threatening to kill her if she left.

She says she sat in the dark room by herself for about 30 minutes, until a different security guard came and told her she could leave. She says she got her things, left and immediately called a taxi back to her college dorm.

Some 20 years later, the woman is now suing ... and she wants a jury trial. She's being repped by Tony Buzbee, the attorney who says he's representing 120 alleged Diddy victims.

Diddy's Bad Boy corporations are also being sued ... as is Marriott International. Buzbee says Marriott management was well aware of Diddy and his activities and "looked the other way" rather than intervene.