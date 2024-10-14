Christian 'King' Combs on Video Partying Amid Diddy's Criminal Case

Christian "King" Combs isn't letting his dad's legal woes get in the way of him having a good time ... a video of King partying was posted days after he attended Diddy's latest court hearing in the mogul's federal criminal case.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the video posted Sunday by Live Bitez to Instagram ... King is hanging out with his GF Raven Tracy in a dance club, holding a shot glass filled with liquor over her head.

He says something that's inaudible and makes circles with the glass around Raven's head before giving her a sip.

Raven fixes her hair as she shimmies to the music, then pulls a female friend close and they smile into the camera.

The clip was accompanied by a caption, which read, "King Combs Declares He's Got the Baddest Girl in the World While Turning Up with Friends at the Club!" It's unclear when the video was recorded.

Play video content 10/10/24 TMZ.com

You may recall ... last Thursday, King attended his father's hearing in Manhattan federal court along with several other members of Diddy's family.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

Diddy was arrested in September on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy pled not guilty to the charges but remains behind bars after a judge twice denied him bail.