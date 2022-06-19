Nick Cannon Gets Father's Day Shout-Out from Only Two Baby Mamas

Nick Cannon is a busy man on Father's Day -- with 6 kids already out of the oven, and 2 more cooking -- but he's only getting love (publicly) from a couple baby mamas.

Indeed ... the television host and media personality was shouted out Sunday, explicitly, by just two women who are currently carrying his children. That would be Johnny Manziel's ex, Bre Tiesi, who's very pregnant with a boy at this point, and Abby De La Rosa ... with whom Nick already shares twins, and has another baby with him on the way as well.

ADLR posted a couple of old videos/photos of her, Nick and their kids, with a caption that read, "Happy Father's Day @nickcannon - we are so grateful for you papa!"

Abby also appears to have actually been with Nick himself this weekend, or at least on Saturday anyway. In addition to the old videos/photos, she also threw up what seems to be a new clip of them celebrating with a Father's Day-themed bash, and she calls Nick "babe."

Meanwhile, Bre -- who announced she was expecting with Nick via a gender reveal party at the beginning of the year -- posted personal shots of her and Nick as well ... where she, too, is giving him praise as a great dad-to-be, and seems to be all in on their relationship.

Bre's caption reads, "Moments like this with you are everything. You are the most gentle loving present human. I dk how you do it we are just thankful you do. Happy Father's Day to baby C's super daddy we love you so much can't wait to celebrate u @nickcannon."

She posted yet another photo of the two of them during a shoot, where she calls Nick "my love" and further wishes him a happy Father's Day. What she doesn't have that Abby does ... Nick there with her, or so it seems.

Another woman with whom Nick had a child -- which unfortunately passed away at a very young age -- is Alyssa Scott, who said Happy Father's Day ... but without naming Nick.

Their son, Zen, died at just 5 months old after a battle with cancer ... something Nick addressed on his show and which left him torn up. It doesn't appear he's hanging with AS right now either.

His other baby mamas -- Mariah Carey and Brittany Bell, with whom he shares 4 children between the two women -- have been relatively mum thus far on Father's Day ... at least as far as mentioning Nick is concerned. Brittany hasn't posted any Father's Day tributes at all ... meanwhile, Mariah just threw up a post honoring Juneteenth and FD, without naming NC.

Ya gotta imagine the guy's making the rounds today for all his little ones, but out of all of the mothers ... it appears Abby is the one who's staking a claim as his current SO, at least that seems to be the case. It's unclear if Nick's monogamous with anyone these days.