Big Sean Looking Forward to Fatherhood, No Timetable On Rap Return

Big Sean Need Time Off to Master Fatherhood And Pick Baby Names!!!

10/24/2022 12:50 AM PT
TAKIN' MY TIME
Big Sean is all geeked about becoming a parent -- he and his partner Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy, and it means Sean's gonna be stepping away from his J-O-B for a bit.

We got Sean Don at LAX and tried to get some insight on potential baby names. He admits it's a great topic to cover, but also said he's coming up empty on options -- or, at least, that's what he's telling us.

Ya gotta figure he and Jhené have discussed a few.

The glowing couple just celebrated the pregnancy with a dazzling baby shower, and Sean tells us he's actually looking forward to taking some time to get acquainted with his son.

Fans demand so much from artists -- especially in the streaming era -- but Sean definitely agrees there should be some sort of paternity grace for dads in hip hop.

While he doesn't have a foreseeable date for his return to music, Sean still has a musician's ear -- he recommended DJ Drama and Jeezy's "SnoFall" mixtape ... as well as Taylor Swift's Spotify-crashing "Midnights" album for your playlist updates.

Enjoy the dad life, Sean!!!

