Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Debut Baby Bump, Expecting 1st Child Together

Longtime couple — and collaborators Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting … and no, it's not the next "TWENTY88" album!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of the pair on an outing in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 2 ... with Jhené glowing and looking visibly pregnant.

No word how far along she is or the baby’s gender just yet ... but they've been skating around the idea of building a family for a few years now!

Since 2016, Sean and Jhené have been more on than off and have even publicly floated the idea of marriage ... which could be the next step following the whole baby carriage thing.

“It’s in the works” bitch my heart 😭😭 I love Jhené and big Sean pic.twitter.com/GU4HVVGZFg — 🥀 (@saltyrosaa) April 16, 2020 @saltyrosaa

Although they've been making music for a while -- including their 2016 album "TWENTY88" -- the child will be their 1st together ... Sean’s first and Jhené’s second.