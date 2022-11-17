Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have officially expanded their family -- "The Hills" star gave birth to the couple's second child.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ Heidi went into labor Wednesday, so she and Spencer headed to an L.A.-area hospital. After waiting a few hours, they decided to go back home and wait it out.

Fast forward to Thursday, the couple went back to the hospital and Heidi delivered a healthy baby boy at 11:31 AM weighing 7lb and 9oz ... we don't know the baby's name yet.

We're told it was an easy birth, taking only about 45 minutes, and both Heidi and the couple's newest bundle are doing fine.

Baby boy marks the couple's second son, Heidi gave birth to Gunner back in 2017.

In a funny video from the hospital on Wednesday, Spencer showed Heidi getting her makeup done while in labor. You gotta imagine she was planning on taking plenty of pics after giving birth and wanted to look her best.