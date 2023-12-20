Big Sean Brushes Off Leaked Kendrick Lamar Track, Has No Clue What 'Rizz' Means

Play video content TMZ.com

Big Sean has a new album coming in the new year ... which probably won't include some popular Gen-Z slang, or a fiery response to Kendrick Lamar.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Sean Don out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and the superstar rapper admits he hasn’t been on the scene in a while, but he'll soon enter go-mode in the studio.

For the album's content, we asked Sean if he'd be including “rizz” in his lyrics after the term won Oxford’s 2023 “Word of the Year” -- but, first, like most of us … he's gotta learn what the hell it means.

Rizz was just announced as Oxford’s word of the year. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/9zVrzZrHkt — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 5, 2023 @FallonTonight

The word -- meant to highlight one's sexiness -- confuses a lot of people but never fear, Sean came up with a few provocative lines to rhyme with the word. 😈

We also got his take on the apparently leaked Kendrick track from September that took shots at him, Jay Electronica and French Montana.

The song painted Sean as a B-list sneak disser …. "You're finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme boy/Cute ass raps, get your puberty up” … but Sean tells us he didn’t consider Kendrick’s bars a diss and they're still cool to this day.