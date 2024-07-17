Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Big Sean Denies Dissing Kendrick Lamar in 'On The Radar' Freestyle

Big Sean Not Dissing Kendrick On 'OTR' Freestyle ... Says Ak Stirring the Pot!!!

Big Sean is denying his latest lyrical assaults are aimed at Kendrick Lamar -- a narrative he's blaming DJ Akademiks for drumming up!!!

The Detroit rapper resumed his comeback this week on the coveted "On The Radar" freestyle series over Aaliyah and Timbaland's "If Your Girl Only Knew" track ... and Ak promoted the lyrics, “I got better things to do than find someone to beef with" as a K. Dot jab.

Ak's exact quote "BIG SEAN COOKED KENDRICK" spread on social media like wildfire, spurring discussion that Sean Don was ready to challenge K. Dot for the reigning rap throne!!!

Ak doubled back and fanned the flames by reposting Sean previewing a new track he also suggested was anti-Kendrick with a swipe at his Compton hometown.

Sean dismissed Ak's attempts of starting a beef as "reaching," and later backed veteran journalist Rob Markman's assessment ... that there's nothing to be found but beats, rhymes and life on the track.

Big Sean Denies Kendrick Diss

Back in 2020, Sean cleared up any misconceptions between him and Kendrick on the track "Deep Reverence" and earned a Grammy nom in the process.

Fans' thirst for blood might not go completely unquenched, however.

DJ Hed says Sean told him the lyrics weren't for Kendrick but another "Gemini" ... and now we need Sean's ex-label boss Kanye West to come to the front of the congregation to clear his name!!!

Old news is old news!
