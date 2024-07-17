Big Sean Denies Dissing Kendrick Lamar in 'On The Radar' Freestyle

Big Sean is denying his latest lyrical assaults are aimed at Kendrick Lamar -- a narrative he's blaming DJ Akademiks for drumming up!!!

The Detroit rapper resumed his comeback this week on the coveted "On The Radar" freestyle series over Aaliyah and Timbaland's "If Your Girl Only Knew" track ... and Ak promoted the lyrics, “I got better things to do than find someone to beef with" as a K. Dot jab.

“I got better things to do than find someone to beef with.”



BIG SEAN COOKED KENDRICK pic.twitter.com/Tt5Yrflj2P — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 16, 2024 @AkademiksTV

Ak's exact quote "BIG SEAN COOKED KENDRICK" spread on social media like wildfire, spurring discussion that Sean Don was ready to challenge K. Dot for the reigning rap throne!!!

Big Sean’ just dissed Kendrick Lamar and said Compton has been gentrified 💀



“I laugh at the fact they calling y'all the greatest, I'm set it's on, we solidified, you n*ggas say you run your city but that shit is gentrified” pic.twitter.com/zk6TYJfrob — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 17, 2024 @AkademiksTV

Ak doubled back and fanned the flames by reposting Sean previewing a new track he also suggested was anti-Kendrick with a swipe at his Compton hometown.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sean dismissed Ak's attempts of starting a beef as "reaching," and later backed veteran journalist Rob Markman's assessment ... that there's nothing to be found but beats, rhymes and life on the track.

Back in 2020, Sean cleared up any misconceptions between him and Kendrick on the track "Deep Reverence" and earned a Grammy nom in the process.

Fans' thirst for blood might not go completely unquenched, however.

I talked to Sean. The bar was



“I got better things to do then find someone to beef with”



And it was not for Dot.

Bar was directed at a different Gemini — DJHed (@DJHed) July 17, 2024 @DJHed