Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' Video Earns Rapper Free Tam's Burgers For Life

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video brought big business to his hometown fast-food spot and its owner says the Compton rapper has his pick of the menu -- for life!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Spiro Vovos, owner of Tam's Burgers this week and he tells us the first few days following the premiere of "Not Like Us" on July 4 were exciting, to say the least.

Kendrick and Mustard shot several scenes in front and inside the Compton Tam's ... Spiro says the euphoria has died down a bit but their managers tallied upwards of 40% increases at one point!!!

Spiro tells us Kendrick has earned himself a lifetime pass of free burgers, breakfast, and whatever else he wants -- and they also dedicated building space to a new mural.

We caught the graffiti artist in his element but he was not very chatty ... he was in the zone!!!