Klay Thompson Raves Over Meg Thee Stallion's Cooking, 'Best Thing I've Ever Tasted'

Meg Thee Stallion's apparently as good with a whisk as she is with a microphone ... 'cause Klay Thompson says the rapper's catfish and spaghetti meal is "the best thing I've ever tasted."

The "Savage" spitter shared on her Instagram page Tuesday that after she whipped up her special pasta dish for her NBA star boyfriend -- it's now all he ever wants.

In multiple videos she posted, Klay can be seen raving over his boo's cooking ... admitting it's "my favorite meal."

The plate does look amazing -- it's got some deep-fried catfish, some noodles in red sauce, and a couple King's Hawaiian rolls ... and in each of Meg's clips, Klay doesn't appear to leave a crumb.

"It's giving greatness," he said.

The intimate dinners are just the latest instance of Meg and Klay showing they're a real-deal couple ... as ever since he made a surprising appearance in one of her thirst traps, the two have looked inseparable.

They've dined in NYC, hit a red carpet together -- and recently had a cute boat date.