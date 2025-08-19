Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Klay Thompson Raves Over Meg Thee Stallion's Cooking, 'Best Thing I've Ever Tasted'

Klay Thompson Meg's Thee Best Cook ... Spaghetti & Catfish 🤤

By TMZ Staff
081925_klay_thompson_meg_cooking_kal
MEGAN THEE...CHEF!!!
Instagram/@theestallion

Meg Thee Stallion's apparently as good with a whisk as she is with a microphone ... 'cause Klay Thompson says the rapper's catfish and spaghetti meal is "the best thing I've ever tasted."

The "Savage" spitter shared on her Instagram page Tuesday that after she whipped up her special pasta dish for her NBA star boyfriend -- it's now all he ever wants.

megan thee stallion klay thompson split sub getty
Getty

In multiple videos she posted, Klay can be seen raving over his boo's cooking ... admitting it's "my favorite meal."

The plate does look amazing -- it's got some deep-fried catfish, some noodles in red sauce, and a couple King's Hawaiian rolls ... and in each of Meg's clips, Klay doesn't appear to leave a crumb.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Flaunt PDA in NYC sub getty swipe 1
Getty

"It's giving greatness," he said.

The intimate dinners are just the latest instance of Meg and Klay showing they're a real-deal couple ... as ever since he made a surprising appearance in one of her thirst traps, the two have looked inseparable.

073025_meg_thee_stallion_klay_thompson_kal
LOVEBIRDS AT SEA!!!
Instagram/@klaythompson

They've dined in NYC, hit a red carpet together -- and recently had a cute boat date.

They have a few more weeks to thoroughly enjoy each other's company and Meg's cooking -- as Thompson's NBA season doesn't kick off until October -- so, bon appétit, Klay!

