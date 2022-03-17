Kim Kardashian Says She Tries to 'Take The High Road' During Kanye Attacks

Kim Kardashian I Try to 'Take The High Road' During Kanye's IG Attacks

3/17/2022 9:49 AM PT
TAKING THE HIGH ROAD
Ellentube

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband has used social media as a vessel to launch attacks on her and Pete Davidson -- and although Kim says it's tough, she tries to "take the high road" -- keeping their kids in mind.

Kim is set to sit with Ellen DeGeneres Thursday, where she tackles everything from the happiness she's found with Pete Davidson to the struggles she's facing with Kanye in the wake of their divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official, First Pics Posted

Ellen tips her cap to Kim, saying it's impressive the mother of 4 is able to hold off on publicly going after Kanye -- the way he's done to her.

Kim says she learned a lot from her own mom and dad -- who went through a divorce -- and that she'll always be somewhat protective of Kanye because he's the father of her kids.

kim kanye comments

Of course, that's seemingly been more difficult lately ... Kanye's currently in Instagram timeout. TMZ broke the story, Ye's account was suspended for at least 24 hours for his violations of the app's community guidelines. We're told it's possible he could face more sanctions if his online harassment and bullying continues.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Kim And Kanye's Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

As for Kim, she says she tries to take each hurdle as a life lesson ... so you can imagine she's learned a lot since filing for divorce last year.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later