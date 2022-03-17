Trevor Noah Heartbroken to See Kanye West on Path to 'Peril and Pain'

'Breaks My Heart to See You Like This'

Trevor Noah's response to Kanye West hurling a racial slur at him is filled with compassion for what he sees the rapper becoming -- a situation the 'Daily Show' host calls heartbreaking.

Trevor went right to the source, posting a comment on Ye's IG that seeks to deescalate their feud -- initially pointing out how much of a positive impact West has had on his life.

Then Trevor tugs at Ye's heartstrings, saying ... "You're an indelible part of my life Ye, which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this."

Trevor says he doesn't care if Kanye supports Donald Trump or roasts Pete Davidson, then adds ... "I do however care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain."

Keep in mind, Trevor left this comment on Kanye's since-deleted post where he called Trevor a "k**n" ... which Kanye posted in the wake of Trevor warning Ye's feud with Kim Kardashian and Pete could turn violent.

Trevor urges Kanye to understand there's a difference between fighting for his family, and simply fighting his family -- because he doesn't want to wake up one day to news Kanye did something terrible.

As we reported ... Julia Fox told us her ex-bf is harmless, and just expressing himself as an artist when he goes after Pete and Kim online. However, Trevor says he'd rather be the idiot who takes Kanye's words seriously and speaks out ... as opposed to staying silent and later regretting it.

Trevor also addresses the racial epithet, telling Kanye, "Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree."

As we reported ... Kanye's attack on Trevor was part of the reason he's been suspended from using Instagram.

Trevor's comment ends with some comedy to lighten the mood ... he says Kanye's diss was actually funny and wishes Ye well, hoping they can laugh about the beef one day.