Crazy Lines for Miami SKIMS Swimwear Pop-Up

Kim Kardashian has a new line of SKIMS hitting the market ... and the people seem more than eager to get a taste.

Check out these lines that had formed early Saturday in the Miami design district outside of a pop-up store there that was all set to start hawking the brand's new line, just in time for summer. It's called SKIMS Swim ... so yes, her shapewear company is doing bathing suits.

As you can see ... the amount of people waiting to get their hands on some is insane -- the line literally snakes through a plaza courtyard and then around the block.

We've heard some people even waited there overnight to hold their spot ... and for good reason. The collection is almost all sold out at this point, save for a few pieces.

This is the first pop-up SKIMS has done in Miami, and it would seem the debut was well-received and then some by paying customers.

BTW, the line comes with a handful of color options -- in addition to SKIMS's known neutral skin tone colors, there are some others that really pop ... like cobalt blue and periwinkle violet.

