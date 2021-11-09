Kim Kardashian's SKIMS X Fendi Launch Rakes In $1 Million in a Minute

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is joining forces with Fendi for a fashion collab, and their collection is in HIGH demand ... pulling in a quick 7-figures in just one minute!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim just launched her SKIMS collab with Fendi online this morning, and in the opening minute, the fashion combo racked up $1 million in sales.

We're told everything in the collection is already essentially sold out ... and the early numbers are putting this on track to be the biggest launch day in the short history of Kim's brand.

Items in the collection ranged from $100 to $4,200 ... including the $4,200 leather dress Kim wore earlier this month for the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards, where she received an honor for her SKIMS line. We're told the dress has sold out.