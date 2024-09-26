Costco Denies Selling Baby Oil After Diddy's Lawyer's Claims

Diddy Didn't Get His Baby Oil in Bulk From Us!!!

Diddy's lawyer may want to come with receipts the next time he talks about the rapper's large stock of baby oil ... because Costco is now denying ever selling the alleged lube alternative.

A spokesperson for Costco tells TMZ ... none of the company's U.S. locations carry baby oil, even though Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo previously claimed the rap mogul may have bought the item in bulk at the members-only warehouse retailer.

The proof is in the pudding, so to speak ... as a quick search of the store's site shows there's nothing akin to baby oil offered at Costco. There is, however, hair and cleansing gel sold for babies ... but it'd be a stretch to confuse it with baby oil.

Oh, and nothing pops up when you look for "body oil," either ... which could be mistaken for baby oil.

For good measure, we also took a peek at the Sam's Club website ... because it's entirely possible someone mixed up the 2 retailers. Yet, like Costco, no baby oil is for sale at Sam's Club.

Although, there is a Johnson's Moisturizing Pink Baby Lotion with Coconut Oil available for purchase ... though, this product is not mentioned in the federal indictment.

As TMZ previously reported, the document -- which was unsealed after Diddy's arrest in midtown Manhattan earlier this month -- claims 1,000 bottles of baby oil were seized during the March raids on the Bad Boy Records founder's Miami and Los Angeles homes.

The indictment also alleges Diddy organized "Freak Offs," drug-fueled, days-long sex parties ... where the rapper allegedly coerced female victims "to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers."

Yet, when Agnifilo spoke with TMZ in the new TMZ Studios documentary -- "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment" -- he downplayed the "Freak Offs" claim ... noting Diddy and ex Cassie were no strangers to participating in threesomes.

He also expressed doubt that the government seized 1,000 bottles of baby oil ... defending the music artist "buys in bulk."