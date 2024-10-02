TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy, Taylor Swift Guitar Smash, UFC's Ottman Azaitar

Diddy accusers are coming forward now that he's behind bars, Taylor Swift's guitar smasher is clearing the air and a UFC star saved a man's life in Hawaii ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why the feds are seeing an uptick in Diddy accusers now that he's in custody.

TMZ on TV

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to the Taylor guitar smasher saying the viral moment wasn't meant as a political statement.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have the story of UFC star Ottman Azaitar saving his manager from drowning.