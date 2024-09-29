TMZ TV Hot Takes: Blac Chyna Sued, George Clooney, Scottie Pippen

Blac Chyna is being dragged to court by her ex, George Clooney is hyping up his wife, and Scottie Pippen is planning a Chicago Bulls documentary ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the new lawsuit against Chyna, which includes her ex claiming she beat the crap out of him while he was sleeping in their bed.

TMZ on TV

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to George giving major props to Amal Clooney at an event in the Big Apple.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports," Scottie joins the show to talk about his big plans for a documentary on the 1991 NBA Champion Bulls team.