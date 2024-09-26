Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy, Hoda Kotb, Shohei Ohtani

TMZ TV HOT TAKES DIDDY TO TESTIFY ... Hoda Kotb, Shohei Ohtani

092624-Hot-Takes-Thumbnail.
Getty Composite

Diddy is planning to take the witness stand, Hoda Kotb is saying goodbye and Shohei Ohtani's record home run ball is going to auction ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

092624_tmz_live_diddy_kal
READY TO TAKE THE STAND
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Diddy is chomping at the bit to testify in his criminal case.

TMZ on TV

092624_tv_clips_hoda_leaving_today.01_00_14_10.Still002
SAYING GOODBYE
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Hoda leaving the 'Today' show after a long run.

TMZ Sports

092624_tmz_sports_kal
UP FOR GRABS
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at the lawsuit surrounding Ohtani's historic homer.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles