TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy, Hoda Kotb, Shohei Ohtani
TMZ TV HOT TAKES DIDDY TO TESTIFY ... Hoda Kotb, Shohei Ohtani
Diddy is planning to take the witness stand, Hoda Kotb is saying goodbye and Shohei Ohtani's record home run ball is going to auction ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Diddy is chomping at the bit to testify in his criminal case.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Hoda leaving the 'Today' show after a long run.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at the lawsuit surrounding Ohtani's historic homer.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!