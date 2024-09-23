TMZ TV Hot Takes: Janet Jackson, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James
TMZ TV HOT TAKES Janet Not Caving On Kamala ... Plus Kim K, LeBron James
Janet Jackson is not reversing course on Kamala Harris, Kim Kardashian is meeting with the Menéndez brothers, and LeBron James is showing off some new ink ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMV Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Janet is not walking back her comments about Harris' racial background.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Kim K meeting with a slew of notorious inmates ... including Erik and Lyle Menéndez.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo take a look at LeBron's new Olympic rings tattoo.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!