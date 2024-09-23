TMZ TV Hot Takes: Janet Jackson, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Janet Jackson is not reversing course on Kamala Harris, Kim Kardashian is meeting with the Menéndez brothers, and LeBron James is showing off some new ink ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMV Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Janet is not walking back her comments about Harris' racial background.

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Kim K meeting with a slew of notorious inmates ... including Erik and Lyle Menéndez.

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo take a look at LeBron's new Olympic rings tattoo.

