TMZ TV Hot Takes: Amber Rose Says Haitians Are Eating Pets, Simone Biles, Jameis Winston

TMZ TV Hot Takes Amber Rose Backs Haitians Eating Pets Claim ... Simone Biles, Jameis Winston

092024-SUN-hot-takes
Getty/Backgrid Composite

Amber Rose backs Donald Trump's claims that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Ohio, Simone Biles gets a tattoo that looks like an ode to her husband and Jameis Winston blind ranks fast food.

TMZ Live

092024_tmz_live_amber_rose_kal
STICKING TO THE STORY
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Amber Rose doubling down on Trump's claims that pets are being eaten in Springfield, Ohio.

TMZ on TV

biles
TINY TAT
TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" crew breaks down Simone Biles getting a "J" tattoo on her finger ... apparently an homage to husband Jonathan Owens.

TMZ Sports

092024_tmz_sports_winston_kal
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
TMZSports.com

And, "TMZ Sports" talks Jameis Winston blind ranking his fav fast foot chains ... Panda Express fans may have some beef (and broccoli) with his picks.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

