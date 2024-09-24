TMZ TV Hot Takes: Donald Trump, Lil Baby, Brett Favre
Donald Trump is helping a mom pay her grocery bill, Lil Baby is giving a kid bragging rights and Brett Favre is sharing a big health update ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down new video of Trump slipping a Pennsylvania mother of three a $100 bill in a supermarket.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Lil Baby performing at a lavish Bar Mitzvah in Beverly Hills.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have the latest on the NFL quarterback legend announcing he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
